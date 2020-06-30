      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on Choosing the Yummiest Watermelon. Here’s How.

Jun 30, 2020 @ 2:49pm
Shopping for treats, to celebrate July 4th?  Don’t forget the watermelon!

In fact, watermelon may be a secret weapon against “The Quarantine 15” (weight gained during lockdown) and it’s a hit with guests, all summer long.  Plus, there are so many health benefits there are from this seasonal favorite.  Here’s how it helps us, and how to choose it:

It’s 92% water, so eating it helps us stay hydrated.  It’s especially helpful, both before and after a workout.  

Watermelon left at room temperature is packed with more antioxidants than one stored in the fridge.

It makes us feel good!  Watermelon is loaded with vitamin C, and vitamin B-6, which our bodies use to manufacture the mood balancing brain chemicals serotonin and dopamine.

Watermelon is high in cancer-fighting lycopene!  That’s an anti-oxidant and nutrient, which also helps your heart.  

Did you know that it is rich in L-citrulline?  That’s an amino acid, which helps improve blood flow (like Viagra, L-citrulline increases blood flow to the sexual organs, without any negative side effects).

Whether you choose a round, oval, or elongated watermelon, make sure it has a symmetrical and uniform shape – without bumps or cuts.

Watermelon with seeds is sweeter than seedless.

When choosing a watermelon, go for the one that feels the heaviest for its size.

Turn around the watermelon and look for a yellow spot, which suggests it reached peak ripeness on the vine.  Avoid those with a white spot.

Try tapping a watermelon with your hand or fist.  A ripe one delivers a deep sound.  An overripe melon sounds hollow or flat.

A ripe watermelon should have a firm rind, that doesn’t give to pressure and is not easily scratched.

A watermelon’s tail is a piece of stem that remains attached after harvesting.  A dry stem usually indicates a ripe watermelon.

Damaged or spoiled watermelons may not be safe to eat.  Some signs you should pay attention to include dark spots, rind injuries, and a rancid odor.

