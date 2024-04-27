98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Want Your Life-Span to Climb to a High Number? Do THIS

April 27, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Want Your Life-Span to Climb to a High Number? Do THIS
Take the stairs? – Maura Myles Image

If you want to live longer, take the stairs.

That’s the advice from researchers from the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, who just presented their new study’s findings at the annual European Society of Cardiology.

And it’s not even close:  Based on nine studies totaling more than 480,000 participants, taking the stairs led to a 24% cut of the risk of dying from any cause, and a 39% drop of the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, the experts found.

If you have the choice of taking the stairs or the [elevator], go for the stairs as it will help your heart,” study author Dr. Sophie Paddock said.  “Even brief bursts of physical activity have beneficial health impacts, and short bouts of stair climbing should be an achievable target to integrate into daily routines.”

The experts noted that more than one in four adults, worldwide, do not meet recommended levels of physical activity.

The researchers call stair climbing “a practical and easily accessible form of physical activity which is often overlooked.”

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo

More about:
#LifespanClimb
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#TakeTheStairs
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

Recent Posts