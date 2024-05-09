98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Country Life: The Best Songs for Mother’s Day

May 9, 2024 3:00PM CDT
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum )

Mother’s Day is this Sunday.  Did you buy her something nice yet?  If you need to give her a gift last minute, you could send her this list of awesome country songs, made specifically for her.

The website “The Holler” put together this playlist for all the country-loving moms out there.

Here are some of the highlights:

1.  The Sweetest Gift by The Judds.

2.  In My Daughter’s Eyes by Martina McBride.

3.  I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack.

4.  Angels by Randy Travis.

5.  The Mother by Brandi Carlile.

6.  Mama’s Song by Carrie Underwood.

7.  Mother’s Day” by Kellie Pickler.

8.  Thought You Should Know by Morgan Wallen.

9.  My Angel Mother” by Loretta Lynn.

10.  Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

(You can check out the entire playlist, here.)

