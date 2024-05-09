Country Life: The Best Songs for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Did you buy her something nice yet? If you need to give her a gift last minute, you could send her this list of awesome country songs, made specifically for her.

The website “The Holler” put together this playlist for all the country-loving moms out there.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. “The Sweetest Gift“ by The Judds.

2. “In My Daughter’s Eyes“ by Martina McBride.

3. “I Hope You Dance“ by Lee Ann Womack.

4. “Angels“ by Randy Travis.

5. “The Mother“ by Brandi Carlile.

6. “Mama’s Song“ by Carrie Underwood.

7. “Mother’s Day” by Kellie Pickler.

8. “Thought You Should Know“ by Morgan Wallen.

9. “My Angel Mother” by Loretta Lynn.

10. “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys“ by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

(You can check out the entire playlist, here.)