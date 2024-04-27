98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: ‘You Are What You Eat’? YES. New Science Shows HOW

April 27, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Share
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: ‘You Are What You Eat’? YES. New Science Shows HOW
Brain Freeze

The old saying goes, “You are what you eat.”  But a just-published study, out of the University of Warwick, boils it down to this:  Your brain is, really, influenced by what you eat.

According to the study, published in Nature Mental Health, scientists found a “profound” link, between what you eat and your brain health.

Eating a well-balanced diet contributes to, not only higher cognitive function, and better brain health overall, but also better mental well-being, the researchers say.

And it was a huge study, using data from nearly 182,000 people, who participated in the UK Biobank program, as well as in-person medical evaluations.

Dr.Richard Pemberton, a certified lifestyle physician and general practitioner at Hexagon Health, was not involved in the study, but said in a university release, “This exciting research further demonstrates that a poor diet detrimentally impacts not only our physical health but also our mental and brain health.”

This study supports the need for urgent government action, to optimize health for our children, protecting future generations,” Pemberton added.  “We also hope this provides further evidence, to motivate us all to make better lifestyle choices, to improve our health and reduce the risk of developing chronic disease.

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo

More about:
#BrainHealth
#HexagonHealth
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#NatureMentalHealth
#UKBiobank
#UniversityofWarwick
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
#YouAreWhatYouEat

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

Recent Posts