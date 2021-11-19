      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: Older Couples Can Synchronize their Hearts

Nov 19, 2021 @ 1:00pm
U of I Study:  Older Couples Subconsciously Synchronize Their Heart Rates When They Are Close Together

Talk about maturity, or expertise.  University of Illinois researchers have found that older couples  subconsciously sync up their heart rates, when they are close together.

The U of I researchers discovered that, when the two are in close proximity, one member of each couple would influence the other’s heart rate, and vice versa, in a complicated dance.

The scientists looked at couples who’d been in their relationship for 14 to 65 years, and were ages 64 to 88.

And the researchers say their findings are important for relationship research, going forward.

