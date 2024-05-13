Conner Smith’s going to be a Storyteller

Conner Smith has announced his headlining The Storyteller Tour.

The 18-date trek kicks off October 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will wrap up in Montreal, Quebec, on December 7.

Up-and-comers Jonathan Hutcherson and Zach John King are slated to open select shows.

“THE STORYTELLER TOUR – THIS FALL. This show will be like nothing we have ever done before. My best music yet is coming this year, and this show is gonna get to the heart of it all,” Conner shares on Instagram.

Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT, ahead of the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit Conner’s website.

Conner’s making his way up the country charts with the Hailey Whitters-assisted “Roulette on the Heart,” the latest single from his debut album, Smoky Mountains.

