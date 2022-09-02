98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Weekend Feel Longer – Here’s How

September 2, 2022 10:34AM CDT
Share
Empty asphalt road at sunset

Here’s How to Make your Weekends Feel Longer

Even when you get to enjoy a long, holiday weekend – wouldn’t you like to make it feel longer?  Actually, you can.

Here are some tips to get the most rest and relaxation and fun out of your weekend.

  • Make a plan to do some activities you actually really like doing.
  • Limit your screen time.
  • Start up a hobby – or get back into one you’ve missed.
  • Do something different from what you do, day-to-day, at work.
  • If your job is technical, then, on your weekend, do something artistic…  or vice-verse.
  • Do not do any work which could be related to your 9-to-5.
  • Find that balance between resting or sleeping and going out, kicking it up.
  • Stay present in whatever you are doing.  Be IN it.  Really enjoy it, second by second, minute by minute.

More about:
#FriskyFriday
#HolidayWeekend
#LaborDayWeekend
#MakeItLast
#Weekends
#WorkSmarterNotHarder #MemorialDayWeekend

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts