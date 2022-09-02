WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Weekend Feel Longer – Here’s How
September 2, 2022 10:34AM CDT
Here’s How to Make your Weekends Feel Longer
Even when you get to enjoy a long, holiday weekend – wouldn’t you like to make it feel longer? Actually, you can.
Here are some tips to get the most rest and relaxation and fun out of your weekend.
- Make a plan to do some activities you actually really like doing.
- Limit your screen time.
- Start up a hobby – or get back into one you’ve missed.
- Do something different from what you do, day-to-day, at work.
- If your job is technical, then, on your weekend, do something artistic… or vice-verse.
- Do not do any work which could be related to your 9-to-5.
- Find that balance between resting or sleeping and going out, kicking it up.
- Stay present in whatever you are doing. Be IN it. Really enjoy it, second by second, minute by minute.