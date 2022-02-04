      Breaking News
FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy… ‘Ugly’

Feb 4, 2022 @ 10:30am
Woman Picks ‘Ugly’ Pictures for Online Dating—And Others Think She Is Genius
A woman on TikTok says she uses an unconventional technique, when it come to online dating strategy.
User @shanelowhateva says she posts only “ugly” photos, in the hope that her dates will be pleasantly surprised when they meet her, in real life.  And the photos aren’t really ugly.   They’re just regular, normal – not gussied up nor filtered.
She also says she ups her chances of matching with someone who isn’t shallow.
Initially she said she didn’t get any matches.  But in a recent update, she said she’d been on a date with someone who said she “looked much better in person.”
  • A woman on TikTok claims she posts ugly photos of herself to dating apps in hopes that she’ll find someone who isn’t shallow, and in hopes that the people who choose to meet her will be “pleasantly surprised” when they see her in real life 
