FRISKY FRIDAY FINANCIAL-V-FEELS: Couples Focused on Finance Feel Less Satisfied, Emotionally

May 10, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Phubbing – you snub your companion for your smartphone – bad date.

COUPLES FOCUSED ON FINANCE HAVE WORSE RELATIONSHIPS:  A new study shows that people who base their self-worth on financial success have less satisfying romantic relationships.

Researchers led by Deborah E. Ward from Saginaw Valley State University, in Michigan, have found that couples who believe their personal worth depends on the ability to achieve financial success have more conflict between them, such as arguments.

This link was found regardless of how much money they were earning or their level of economic stress.

There’s more, here:  (Daily Mail)

 

