WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a ‘Sleep Divorce’?

Do you need a “sleep divorce”? Or, really, more like a “sleep separation”?
More couples are looking for homes with his and hers bedrooms, lately. And it’s because they get better sleep when they’re not sleeping together.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, over 25% of married couples now sleep in separate beds. And the National Association of Home Builders says 60% of custom homes now built have dual master bedrooms.
But, did you know that sharing a bed hasn’t always been a “thing”? Generations ago, it was considered healthier to sleep apart because of a partner’s foul smells! According to psychologist Dr. Wendy Troxel’s book, “Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep,” bad morning breath was once thought to be a source of disease.
It wasn’t until the 1960s, when the opinion became popular that sleeping in separate beds was a sign of a loveless marriage.
But Dr. Troxel says a “sleep divorce” could be a smart move. That’s because men are more likely than women to have sleep disorders, including snoring and sleep apnea.
And when you combine that with the fact that women tend to be lighter sleepers, Dr. Troxel says this means MARRIED women are – statistically – the most likely to suffer from insomnia.
And studies show,when women are tired, they’re more likely to start arguments with their loved ones.
So, a sleep divorce might improve your sleep health, and the health of your relationship.