98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Justin Moore Raises Over $500,000 For St. Jude from Annual Golf Tournament

April 27, 2024 3:00PM CDT
Share
Justin Moore Raises Over $500,000 For St. Jude from Annual Golf Tournament
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Justin Moore Raises Over $500,000 for St. Jude During Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Justin Moore recently hit a financial “hole in one,” for a famous children’s hospital.

The country star held his annual Justin Moore St. Jude Golf Classic, in his home state of Arkansas.

The event raised $534,294 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the non-profit treatment and research facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

The facility not only provides free care for childhood cancer patients, but it also works to find a cure for the terrible disease.

Are there any specific charities that you try to donate to when you can?

More about:
#GolfTournament
#Half-A-Mill
#JustinMoore
#StJudeChildren'sHospital

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

Recent Posts