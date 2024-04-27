Justin Moore Raises Over $500,000 For St. Jude from Annual Golf Tournament

Justin Moore Raises Over $500,000 for St. Jude During Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Justin Moore recently hit a financial “hole in one,” for a famous children’s hospital.

The country star held his annual Justin Moore St. Jude Golf Classic, in his home state of Arkansas.

The event raised $534,294 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the non-profit treatment and research facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

The facility not only provides free care for childhood cancer patients, but it also works to find a cure for the terrible disease.

