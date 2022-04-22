WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

If one of the two of you makes more decisions than the other, it could be bad for your relationship.
Social worker, and couples counselor, Rich Heller, says many day-to-day decisions are about details; so it’s not necessarily unhealthy, if the big-picture partner doesn’t participate as much in the smaller decisions.
And in many long-term relationships, couples have learned to pick their battles; so it’s not unusual for them to be more on the same page in terms of vision and goals for the family. He explains, “If one partner bows out because they would have made most of the same decisions, and they’re saving their veto power for when it really counts, [it can be] more about giving your voice more power when you choose to exercise it.”
But marriage and family therapist, Dave Grammer, says things get less healthy, when “leadership” in a relationship veers towards “control.” He explains, “The need for control tends to come from fear, or anxiety to some degree. In controlling relationships, the controlling partner is usually insecure. If someone is feeling powerless, one of the simplest ways to feel powerful is to exert power over others.”
If decisions in a relationship are made, regardless of whether one partner is happy about them, then it’s a red flag. It shows a greater need for collaboration.
To ensure a health power dynamic the experts say:
Learn more, here: (Fatherly)