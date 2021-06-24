WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s What TRIPLES When Your Workplace Doesn’t Care About Your Mental Health…

To the surprise of no one, a study has found that full time workers, who are employed at places which fail to prioritize their employees’ mental health, have a threefold increased risk of getting diagnosed with depression.
University of South Australia researchers say that poor workplace mental health can be traced back to poor management practices, priorities and values; which then flow through to become high job demands with low resources.
Study author Dr. Amy Zadow says, “Evidence shows that companies who fail to reward or acknowledge their employees for hard work, impose unreasonable demands on workers, and do not give them autonomy, are placing their staff at a much greater risk of depression. We also found that bullying in a work unit can not only negatively affect the victim, but also the perpetrator and team members who witness the behavior. It is not uncommon for everyone in the same until to experience burnout as a result.”
See more, here: (EurekAlert!)