Morgan Wallen Announces Opening Date for New Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen is set to open his own bar in downtown Nashville, called “Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen.”

The 6-story venue will feature a bar, restaurant, and live music concept, inspired by Wallen’s East Tennessee roots.

It opens over Memorial Day weekend, with a menu that Wallen and Chef Tomasz Wosiak have selected.

The announcement comes after Wallen’s recent arrest, on felony charges of public endangerment – for allegedly (it was caught on security video and seen by witnesses) throwing a chair off the rooftop of another Nashville bar, owned by his friend Eric Church. Wallen faces jail time. But he’s been waived from appearing at his next court date.

They are business partners who just bought Field & Stream. And they’ve got a duet on country radio.

How do you think Morgan Wallen’s bar will fair in downtown Nashville?