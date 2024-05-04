98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Randy Travis Releases First New Song Since Debilitating Stroke, Using THIS

May 4, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Randy Travis Releases First New Song Since Debilitating Stroke, Using THIS
(Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Randy Travis Releases First New Song Since Debilitating 2013 Stroke, Using AI Vocals

Despite the fact that he suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, Randy Travis now releases a brand new single.  So, how?

Where That Came From” was written by country vets John Scott Sherrill and Scotty Emerick.  And Emerick released his own version of the song, last year.

It seems likely that the song was made with what Rolling Stone calls “AI voice-cloning tech” meaning someone else really sang the song, and an AI filter made it sound like Travis.

Travis is promoting the song as his own.  He’s posted several videos of himself, and his family members, reacting to the recording.

Is this like using a wheelchair or prosthetics or any other medical help to return to some normality?

What do you think of the new single?

 

