Celebrate! Today is National Eat Your Vegetables Day.

If you’re not a vegetarian, chances are you don’t often visit vegetarian restaurants. But National Eat Your Vegetables Day is definitely the day to try something new involving vegetables. Vegetarian restaurants specialize in making vegetable the main component of the dish, and you’ll be surprised at how filling they can be.
There are more varieties of vegetables available today than ever before in history, so there are probably ones out there that you have never tried. Take a moment to search for some of the more unusual vegetables like taro, jackfruit, and yucca. Make sure you find a recipe that shows you how to prepare the vegetables step-by-step, as well as how to cook the dish. You might just find your new favorite food.
They used to say “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” However, doctors have had to revise that saying to “five a day.” Challenge yourself to get your five full servings of veggies today. You can have a veggie scramble for breakfast, a salad for lunch, and roasted veggies for dinner. For dessert don’t forget the carrot cake (it totally counts).
Vegetables are probably the healthiest things you can eat. They say that as a rule of thumb, the more colorful your meal is, the healthier it is, so add red peppers, beets, or rainbow chard to your meals.
No meal is complete without vegetables, and some meals are complete with only vegetables! Soups, salads, and vegetarian curries are all examples of meals that don’t need anything but vegetables to shine. That said, some of our favorite meaty meals are made even better with veggies. What’s a veggie burger without lettuce and tomato, or life itself without coleslaw?
Find out which vegetables are in season in your area and support your local farmers by buying from them. If you shop seasonally you will always be eating the tastiest vegetables, as they are at their ripest when you cook them. Buying local produce can also help lower the carbon footprint of your food, making it better for the environment as well.
