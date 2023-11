Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Zac Brown has been married since August.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ, the Zac Brown Band singer tied the knot with Kelly Yazdi, a model and actress, on August 31st in Coweta County, Georgia.

The marriage comes a little over a year after Yazdi was spotted with a giant engagement ring on her finger. It is the second marriage for Brown, who has five children with his ex-wife, Shelly.