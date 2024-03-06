Yellowstone Wants to Wrassle-Up Somethin’ for Ya to Eat

Super fans of the show “Yellowstone” can now purchase a bounty of Yellowstone-branded eats at eatyellowstone.com.

The food line includes canned chili, smoked burnt ends, bacon, barbecue rubs, and bacon-topped macaroni and cheese. And there’s more…

If you do not have anything in which to prepare your bacon mac, you could buy a Yellowstone-branded cast iron skillet, made in collaboration with Lodge, and stir it with a spatula branded with the show’s “Y” logo.

Once your Yellowstone-branded meal is ready, you can serve it on Yellowstone dishes, sold at Walmart (for about $50 per set), each of which is inspired by a different character from the series.

What TV show merch do you own?