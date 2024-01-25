Would You Want to See What Your Pets See – And How They See It All?

A new camera system can show you what your pets see with 92% accuracy.

A research team from George Mason University created a camera system that can interpret what cats, dogs, bees, birds, and other animals see. Many animals have unique photoreceptors that can detect colors that humans cannot.

“We’ve long been fascinated by how animals see the world. Modern techniques in sensory ecology allow us to infer how static scenes might appear to an animal,” Assistant Professor Daniel Hanley said.

This advance could help researchers better understand animal behavior.

