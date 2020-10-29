WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Six Things Parents Will Do Instead of Trick-or-Treating

Here are a few things parents are planning this year instead of trick-or-treating: Halloween scavenger hunts . . . movie nights and indoor picnics . . . breaking open a Halloween piñata . . . and costume parties on Zoom.
If you’re still not sure what to do with your kids for Halloween, here are six other activities that are trending this year . . .
1. Halloween scavenger hunts… Some parents are doing them in small groups, which can still be risky. So if you really want to stay safe, keep it in the family and hide candy around your place Easter Egg-style.
2. Movie nights and indoor picnics… A lot of parents are ordering pizza, watching scary movies, playing games, and letting kids have as much candy as they want.
3. Outdoor costume parties and parades… They’re fairly low-risk if everyone wears a mask and stays six feet away. But that’s not always easy with kids.
4. Pumpkin carving… We usually do it before Halloween. But it’s a good thing to SAVE for Halloween this year, because it burns time and keeps kids occupied.
5. Halloween piñatas… They’re a decent replacement for trick-or-treating, because your kids still get to be surprised by what kind of candy they get.
6. Costume parties on Zoom, so they can show off their outfits… You can keep it casual, or make it a contest where people vote, and the best costumes earn the most candy. Just make sure you’ve got enough on hand to pay them out.
