WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?

You know you’ve got to hide presents really well, or the people you love (especially the shorter ones!) will manage to hunt them down. But is there such a thing as hiding those gifts a little TOO well?
According to a new survey, 55% of moms say they’ve hidden a present so well they forgot where they put it.
And it may happen even more often this year – because everyone’s home more often, this year, than ever before. So, 48% of us say we’ve got to “up” our present hiding game.
That said: By far, the most common hiding place is in a closet. So, if you want to hunt down what other people bought for YOU, start there.
You can find even more, here: (People)