      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?

Oct 22, 2020 @ 9:45am

55% of moms say they’ve hidden a present, so well, that they forgot where they put it, according to a new survey.  And the most common hiding place is in a closet.  So, that may be the spot to search, first.  

 

You know you’ve got to hide presents really well, or the people you love (especially the shorter ones!) will manage to hunt them down.  But is there such a thing as hiding those gifts a little TOO well?

According to a new survey, 55% of moms say they’ve hidden a present so well they forgot where they put it.

And it may happen even more often this year – because everyone’s home more often, this year, than ever before.  So, 48% of us say we’ve got to “up” our present hiding game.

That said:  By far, the most common hiding place is in a closet.  So, if you want to hunt down what other people bought for YOU, start there.

You can find even more, here:  (People)

TAGS
#Gift #MauraMyles #Presents #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands