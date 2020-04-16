WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Glasses or Contacts – Which Are Safer from Virus?
Glasses are a little better. Here’s why.
While there is not yet any conclusive proof that glasses are absolutely better; they do offer an interesting couple of benefits.
Glasses tend to shield more of each eye from flying germs, like the ones from someone else’s sneeze or cough. But here’s the more important benefit, which you might not expect: Experts say we are less likely to touch our faces as often, when we wear glasses instead of contact lenses.
A spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology told CNN confirms the finding. Yet, it’s true that we touch our glasses, a lot, when we wear them… take them off, put them back on, clean them, etc. But the expert says we end up doing a lot less of the eye-rubbing, face-scratching and touching when we have our glasses on.
The expert also reminds us that the most important way to keep safe is to keep washing our hands – like right after you clean those glasses or contacts, especially.