Get That Relationship You Want – Have You Heard of the ‘369 Method’?

Social media fans are using the now viral “369 method,” to manifest everything from reconnecting with exes to making new friends. The trend has 12.2 million TikTok views.

How do you perform the technique? Or maybe it’s more of a ritual?

Write down your goal three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, then nine times before bed.

Some manifestors recommend keeping it up for 33 days… So, 3-6-9-33?

Some people believe manifesting works because one is focusing on a goal over time. But others think something more magical is at play, like numerology.

(See more, here: Elite Daily)