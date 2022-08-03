WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Let TikTok Tell You How to Clean – It Could Be Fatal

“Product overload” is a TikTok cleaning trend, which encourages you to fill your bathtub with cleaning products, for a squeaky shine. But DON’T DO IT.
This doctor warns the trend could burn your skin or give you respiratory problems, or even cause your death.
Medical toxicologist Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor warns that mixing strong chemicals can cause respiratory problems. Some of these combinations, like mixing bleach with ammonia, can be extremely dangerous.
People have died from inhaling those fumes.
If you’re going to try any trends, the doctor recommends wearing gloves and a mask, and always following the directions on the label. Don’t be home alone. Have your phone ready to call 9-1-1.
