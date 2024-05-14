Wynonna Judd Adds New Series of “Back To Wy” Tour Dates for 2024

Wynonna Judd has decided to stay out on the road, a little while longer.

The country star has expanded her “Back to Wy Tour” with a new leg of dates scheduled for this fall.

The new run of dates begin with a show in Hutchinson, Kansas, September 6th, then continue with dates in Tulsa, Colorado Springs, Boise, Woodinville, Idaho Falls, Los Angeles, and more.

The “Back to Wy Tour” concludes on October 5th in Phoenix. “The fans have turned the Back To Wy Tour into something far greater than I ever imagined!” Judd wrote in a statement. “This tour isn’t JUST about the songs; it’s about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment.”

What is your favorite song by Wynonna, or the Judds?