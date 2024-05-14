Chuck E. Cheese Animatronics Will Be Gone by Year’s End

It’s the end of an era at Chuck E. Cheese‘s place.

After an announcement in November, that the head honchos were planning to discontinue the animatronics, we now know when the end is coming: Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, and Pasqually will play their last show at the end of the year.

Chuck E. Cheese executive David McKillips says that the franchise will move more into the present, by adding dance floors, screens, and trampoline gyms.

“Kids are consuming entertainment differently than they were 10, 20 years ago,” said McKillips. “Kids of all ages are consuming their entertainment on a screen.”

Not everyone is happy about the change. And there’s no word, yet, whether the mascot will still stroll through the dining area.

What is your favorite Chuck E. Cheese memory? What do you think about them removing the animatronic band?