WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression

Nov 1, 2021 @ 10:35am

COFFEE CAN HELP WITH SEASONAL DEPRESSION

 

With the feel of Fall and the fewer hours of daylight, these days, some folks feelings fall into depression – but there may be a simple way to brighten that Autumn mood:  It’s coffee.

And if you suffer with SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), that pumpkin spice latte may help you to stave off seasonal depression.

A study, conducted by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, has found that drinking coffee, every four hours, helps to improve seasonal affective disorder.

Their findings also indicate that regular coffee intake could increase alertness and improve cognitive behaviors.

Drink in a little more, here:  (The Independent)

 

  • Drinking coffee every four hours can improve the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.
