Women Who Fear Childbirth Are Not Alone – Here’s Why

A recent study surveying 1,800 American women found that 62% of participants reported feeling afraid of giving birth. This fear, called tokophobia, can impact women who have never had a baby, and women who had a traumatic experience around childbirth.

Fears can stem from concerns about pain, doctors, and children in general. And there are specific concerns.

While most respondents were white women, Black mothers were twice as likely to have a strong fear of childbirth. Substantive research shows that Black mothers face three times the risk of dying from pregnancy complications.

And there are serious psychological complications: A fear of pregnancy can cause a woman to avoid sex or feel disconnected from their unborn child if they are pregnant.

