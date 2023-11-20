Women or Men: Who’s Living Longer?

American women are now living almost six years longer than men, so shows a University of California study.

Researchers reveal that the Covid pandemic, apparently, disproportionately impacted men.

Men are also more likely to pass due to unintentional injuries, accidents, suicide, or drug overdoses.

The trend: When it comes to life expectancy, the gender gap has been growing since 2010.

“The increase in overdose deaths, homicide, and suicide underscore twin crises of deaths, from despair and firearm violence,” the study reads.

