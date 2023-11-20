98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Women or Men: Who’s Living Longer?

November 20, 2023 1:00PM CST
Share
Women or Men: Who’s Living Longer?
Candid portrait of senior couple at home, man with grey hair and beard working on computer, glasses resting on forehead, seniorpreneur working from home with wife
Study:  Women Living Six Years Longer Than Men

American women are now living almost six years longer than men, so shows a University of California study.

Researchers reveal that the Covid pandemic, apparently, disproportionately impacted men.

Men are also more likely to pass due to unintentional injuries, accidents, suicide, or drug overdoses.

The trend:  When it comes to life expectancy, the gender gap has been growing since 2010.

The increase in overdose deaths, homicide, and suicide underscore twin crises of deaths, from despair and firearm violence,” the study reads.

(Learn more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

More about:
#Accidents
#CovidEffect
#DailyMailUK
#Despair
#FirearmViolence
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#Overdoses
#PinkTeamBlueTeam
#UniversityofCalifornia
#Violence

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts