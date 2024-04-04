Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell’s Spotify Streams All Skyrocket

Source: YouTube

Since “Cowboy Carter” has come out, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell’s Spotify numbers are SKYROCKETING.

Willie Nelson got a 190% increase on his overall catalog . . . an 890% increase on his 1971 classic “Family Bible” . . . and a 4,800% increase on his 2013 version of “From Here to the Moon and Back” featuring Dolly.

Dolly Parton saw an overall increase of 100% for her entire Spotify Catalog . . . and an 11,610% increase in the original “Jolene“.

And Linda Martell saw a massive jump in Spotify streams for her full catalog. It went up an amazing 127,430%! Linda also had an 1,145% uptick of first-time listeners, as well. The Beyoncé bump is real.

(Rolling Stone)