The “Big Nude Boat” will sail from Miami for a 10-day voyage to the Caribbean. Bare Necessities & Travel, a company that organizes clothing-optional vacations, is taking over the Norwegian Pearl from February 3 to February 14. Nude passengers will visit the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Dominica, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Wearing clothes inside dining rooms is mandatory and guests are encouraged to use a towel or thong to sit in the stateroom, pool deck, and buffet area. Fondling or inappropriate touching is prohibited, as is being nude in front of other ships in port. Lingerie and fetish wear are also not allowed. Taking photos and videos of any passenger without their consent is prohibited.

For more information about the Big Nude Boat, visit Cruisebare.com.