98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen’s Lawyer In Court

May 2, 2024 8:44AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen’s Lawyer In Court
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen’s lawyer has requested that his client’s appearance be waived at an upcoming court hearing related to his chair-throwing arrest.

Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s Nashville bar, almost hitting two police officers.

“The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen’s appearance on Friday, May 3, as his presence is not required to advance the case. The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the appearance waiver,” said Wallen’s lawyer.

The singer has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen has apologized for his behavior and is cooperating with authorities.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
5

KID NEWS: Kids Who Have Food Allergies Are Often Targeted by Bullies

Recent Posts