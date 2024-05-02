Morgan Wallen’s Lawyer In Court

Morgan Wallen’s lawyer has requested that his client’s appearance be waived at an upcoming court hearing related to his chair-throwing arrest.

Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s Nashville bar, almost hitting two police officers.

“The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen’s appearance on Friday, May 3, as his presence is not required to advance the case. The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the appearance waiver,” said Wallen’s lawyer.

The singer has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen has apologized for his behavior and is cooperating with authorities.