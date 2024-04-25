98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

KID NEWS: Kids Who Have Food Allergies Are Often Targeted by Bullies

April 25, 2024 1:30PM CDT
Share
KID NEWS: Kids Who Have Food Allergies Are Often Targeted by Bullies
Life isn’t easy for kids with food allergies.  In fact, it can be horrific. 
Researchers with the Children’s National Hospital looked at 100 kids with food allergies…  They found that nearly one-third of them had said they had been subjected to some form of food allergy-related bullying.
But only 12-percent of parents knew that their child was bullied, for this reason.  Among kids, who reported that they were bullied, two-thirds had been verbally harassed, teased, threatened, intimidated, or criticized because of their allergy.  It’s born of ignorance – usually a lack of education in the family or locale of the bully.
Just over half of the bullying victims said they had been subjected to physical taunting—some had a problematic food tossed at them, or even slipped into their meal on purpose.  That can be deadlydepending on the allergy.  
Health experts say parents should ask their kids about any bullying they may experience.  And if bullying does happen, they should make sure their child understands that it’s not OK – and get teachers and school administrators involved.

Get more help, here:  (UPI)

 

 

More about:
#Bullying
#Children'sNationalHospital
#FoodAllergy
#KidNews
#LoveSmarterNotHarder
#UPI
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?

Recent Posts