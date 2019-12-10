      Weather Alert

Will You Get a “Take the Hint” Gift this Year?

Dec 10, 2019 @ 8:57am

That gift you get this holiday season just might be trying to tell you something. According to new research, one in five Americans are planning on giving somebody a take the hint gift this year. A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that hint gifts are a pretty common practice, with one in three respondents saying theyve given at least one in the past. And the person in our life most likely to give us one of these hint gifts? Research shows its our own partner.
The study delved into the gift-giving habits of Americans and found that passive-aggressiveness can absolutely extend into the art of giving. The most popular hint gift Americans give is deodorant or perfume/cologne, with self-help books scoring high, too. Also, on the list were cookbooks, exercise equipment, razors, toothpaste, cleaning supplies and even breath mints. Statistically, men are much more likely to go for a passive-aggressive gift than women, with 26 percent of men  compared to just 17 percent of women  saying theyll be giving a hint gift this year.

