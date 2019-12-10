Will You Get a “Take the Hint” Gift this Year?
That gift you get this holiday season just might be trying to tell you something. According to new research, one in five Americans are planning on giving somebody a take the hint gift this year. A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that hint gifts are a pretty common practice, with one in three respondents saying theyve given at least one in the past. And the person in our life most likely to give us one of these hint gifts? Research shows its our own partner.
The study delved into the gift-giving habits of Americans and found that passive-aggressiveness can absolutely extend into the art of giving. The most popular hint gift Americans give is deodorant or perfume/cologne, with self-help books scoring high, too. Also, on the list were cookbooks, exercise equipment, razors, toothpaste, cleaning supplies and even breath mints. Statistically, men are much more likely to go for a passive-aggressive gift than women, with 26 percent of men compared to just 17 percent of women saying theyll be giving a hint gift this year.