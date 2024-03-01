FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...

A survey, conducted by OnePoll (and paid for the food producer, Perdue), delved into all things related to respondents’ love lives – and how they tie into food and cooking – but not everything did.

And, “good looks” didn’t even make the list. But good cooks did.

Researchers asked people what qualities they look for in a potential partner… and take a look at the number one answer, among the top ten:

1. Good cook, 63.4% say it’s important.

2. Trustworthy, 62.6%.

3. Makes you laugh, 57.6%.

4. Intelligent, 50.5%.

5. You respect them, 48.7%.

6. Honest, 47.7%.

7. Kind, 43.7%.

8. Similar lifestyle to you, 42.4%.

9. Similar taste in TV shows, books, and other media, 41.9%.

10. Similar hobbies as you, 40.7%.

Check out more, here: (Yahoo News / SWNS)