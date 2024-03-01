98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities – ‘Good Cooks or Good Looks’ or…

March 1, 2024 10:30AM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities – ‘Good Cooks or Good Looks’ or…

A survey, conducted by OnePoll (and paid for the food producer, Perdue), delved into all things related to respondents’ love lives – and how they tie into food and cooking – but not everything did.

And, “good looks” didn’t even make the list.  But good cooks did.

Researchers asked people what qualities they look for in a potential partner… and take a look at the number one answer, among the top ten:

1.  Good cook, 63.4% say it’s important.

2.  Trustworthy, 62.6%.

3.  Makes you laugh, 57.6%.

4.  Intelligent, 50.5%.

5.  You respect them, 48.7%.

6.  Honest, 47.7%.

7.  Kind, 43.7%.

8.  Similar lifestyle to you, 42.4%.

9.  Similar taste in TV shows, books, and other media, 41.9%.

10.  Similar hobbies as you, 40.7%.

Check out more, here:  (Yahoo News / SWNS)   

More about:
#BestPartners
#FriskyFriday
#GoodCooksorGoodLooks
#LoveSmarterNotHarder
#OnePoll
#SWNS
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
#YahooNews

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...

Recent Posts