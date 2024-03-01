FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities – ‘Good Cooks or Good Looks’ or…
A survey, conducted by OnePoll (and paid for the food producer, Perdue), delved into all things related to respondents’ love lives – and how they tie into food and cooking – but not everything did.
And, “good looks” didn’t even make the list. But good cooks did.
Researchers asked people what qualities they look for in a potential partner… and take a look at the number one answer, among the top ten:
1. Good cook, 63.4% say it’s important.
2. Trustworthy, 62.6%.
3. Makes you laugh, 57.6%.
4. Intelligent, 50.5%.
5. You respect them, 48.7%.
6. Honest, 47.7%.
7. Kind, 43.7%.
8. Similar lifestyle to you, 42.4%.
9. Similar taste in TV shows, books, and other media, 41.9%.
10. Similar hobbies as you, 40.7%.
