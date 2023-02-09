10 Apples – 1 Will End Up in the Trash – So, Just Throw the Cash Out Instead?

Which fruits and veggies sit in your fridge until they turn brown? A survey of 2,000 adults found the average person throws out 10% of the fruit and veggies they buy each week. That’s like breaking a ten-spot into singles, then tossing one in the trash.

28% would turn their nose up at an artichoke, and a shocking number… 21%… dislike avocado (that’s a tough one to keep fresh).

Bagged salad leaves, whole lettuce, cucumber, and broccoli also find themselves at the bottom of the bin.

Strawberries, however, are a consumer favorite.

And not everyone is so wasteful: 43% say making soup is a great way to use “ugly” produce. And 23% blend unsightly greens into smoothies.

A great way to make your groceries (and therefore, your money!) go farther is to visit a cooking or recipe site, punch in what you’ve got in the fridge, on the counter or in the pantry, and let it offer you recipes. It costs nothing and saves you much.

