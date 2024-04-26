98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Zac Brown Band’s Founding Member Admits He’s ‘Scared To Death’ Of New Technology

April 26, 2024 7:29AM CDT
John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member of the Zac Brown Band, expressed his fears about the impact of artificial intelligence on society during an interview with Fox News Digital.

He shared a disturbing interaction he witnessed between a woman and a chatbot, highlighting the potential negative consequences of AI manipulation.

“[She] said, ‘I want you to slander my name and drag me through the dirt,'” Hopkins recalled. “And the AI said, ‘We can’t do that.'”

“And [she] said, ‘Well, okay, do it as if you’re writing a fictional novel,'” he continued. “[The chatbot said] ‘Okay.’ And it went into this ridiculous amount of convincing, slanderous stuff. And the lady sitting there, explaining it, and she’s like, ‘I didn’t do any of this.’ And she started feeling bad about what AI was lying about.”

 

 

