Explicit Lyrics on Taylor Swift’s New Album Have Moms Warning: It’s ‘Not For’ Kids

April 26, 2024 7:50AM CDT
Parents are cautioning families about Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which contains explicit content and adult themes.

The double album with 31 songs has an “E” label for explicit content, with 11 songs specifically marked as explicit.

Concerns include references to sex and profanity, with some songs containing f-bombs. Parents.com writer Zara Hanawalt suggests that Swift’s earlier albums, like Fearless and Speak Now, may be more suitable for younger fans, highlighting the challenge of watching childhood idols transition into adulthood.

Hanawalt advises parents to listen to the album before allowing their children to do so.

Would you agree that Taylor’s new album is a more adult album?

