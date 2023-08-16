98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Who’s the Newest, Biggest Star in Country Music?

August 16, 2023 10:40AM CDT
Nashville-born rapper, and now country music artist, Jelly Roll, can be easily recognized for his unmistakable face tattoos and jolly smile.  But he’s gotten recent attention for his hit song, “Son of a Sinner.”

It has earned him accolades at the CMT Music Awards this year, which included:  Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year.

This summer, Jelly Roll released a new album titled Whitsitt Chapel, which has sparked chatter about how relatable it is, for people who’re going through hard times.

He commented on the essence of the album in an interview with Billboard:  “I’m still a little uncomfortable in my voice…  because people could really hear my voice and pain — and I sing from a lifetime of hurt.”

(See more, here:  American Songwriter)

