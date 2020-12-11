Who Are the Worst Gift-Givers in Your Family? THESE Two.

Grandparents and young kids tend to give the WORST gifts. Results of a new survey reveal that the worst gift-givers, in order, are: Grandmothers, kids, grandfathers, aunts and uncles, and neighbors.
This seems sort of petty, even sad, but… People were asked to rank their friends and family, based on how good they are, at gift-giving.
Here they are, with the top rank as the worst:
1. Grandmothers. 18% said they’re the worst gift-givers they know.
2. Young kids. A close second at 17%.
3. Grandfathers. Also 17%.
4. Aunts and uncles.
5. Neighbors.
6. Adult children.
7. Friends.
8. Your dad.
9. Your mom.
10. Your partner or spouse. So they tend to give the BEST gifts.
