      Weather Alert

Who Are the Worst Gift-Givers in Your Family? THESE Two.

Dec 11, 2020 @ 10:04am
Christmas gifts on the wooden background

Grandparents and young kids tend to give the WORST gifts.  Results of a new survey reveal that the worst gift-givers, in order, are:  Grandmothers, kids, grandfathers, aunts and uncles, and neighbors.

 

This one stat bridges the gap between four generations:  A new study reveals that your grandparents and your kids are the “worst” at giving gifts.

This seems sort of petty, even sad, but…  People were asked to rank their friends and family, based on how good they are, at gift-giving.

Here they are, with the top rank as the worst:

1.  Grandmothers.  18% said they’re the worst gift-givers they know.

2.  Young kids.  A close second at 17%.

3.  Grandfathers.  Also 17%.

4.  Aunts and uncles.

5.  Neighbors.

6.  Adult children.

7.  Friends.

8.  Your dad.

9.  Your mom.

10.  Your partner or spouse.  So they tend to give the BEST gifts.

Receive more, here:  (SWNS)

TAGS
#ChristmasGifts #Gift-Giving #Grandmothers #HolidayShopping #Kids
Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Win SANTA – THE EXPERIENCE!
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
Bertino-Tarrant Sworn In As Next Will County Executive