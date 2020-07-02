White Sox To Face Cardinals In ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game
In this June 22, 1997 file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie "Field of Dreams" at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Chicago White Sox will face a different opponent in the Field of Dreams game this summer. According to NBC Sports Chicago, the team will now face the St. Louis Cardinals on August 13th. The White Sox were originally slated to play the New York Yankees, but due to the coronavirus, baseball teams will only be playing against other teams in their own division or corresponding division in the other league. (Metro News)