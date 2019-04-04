White Sox Home Opener Moved to Friday

Having a day off is something the Chicago White Sox are taking advantage of. Their home opener which was supposed to be Thursday April 4th has been moved to the original off day of Friday April 5th. If you have tickets for Thursday’s game they will be good for Friday. By the way Friday’s forecast according to the National Weather Service is calling for clouds and temperatures near 60.

You will find some new features at Guranteed Rate Field this year.

There’s a new section in right-field called The Goose Island, these seats have tickets starting at $15 to $100 for premium seats the have leather seats plus some other amenities. Read more about this new section and some new food options from the Chicago Tribune here.

Some new food items include

Fries Several Different ways. Covered and Smothered Fries: Buffalo Chicken: Shredded Chicken topped with crumbled blue cheese, hot buffalo sauce and creamy ranch

Chili & Cheese fries: Greek Fries: Sliced gyro meat, crumbled feta cheese and tomatoes drizzled with tzatziki sauce

Irish Fries: hot fries topped with stadium nacho cheese, crisp bacon, sour cream and chives

Dessert Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fries topped with powdered sugar, chopped pecans, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce and Nutella. (Savory and Sweet stand, Section 110)

The Triple Play Burger: Actually has fried bologna to add a unique twist to this burger (Huntington Bank Stadium Club Bar)

Don’t forget to try the Bacon popcorn: The popcorn’s cooked in bacon fat and covered with sea salt, pepper, parmesan and bacon crumbles. (Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room)