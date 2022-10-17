98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What's Up with Halloween Candy this Year? The Cost – Here's How Much

October 17, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Halloween Candy Prices Soar Along with Inflation

Looks like fewer houses may be giving out full-size bars this year.

The cost for Halloween candy is expected to rise 34% compared to 2021…  which means your trick-or-treaters might see more pencils or plastic spiders in their Halloween haul.

While prices are increasing, some candies are shrinking.  Hershey reduced 18-ounce packs of dark chocolate Kisses by about 2 ounces; but the price did not go down.

Mars has raised their prices the least.  So, you might want to stock up on 3 Musketeers, M&M’s, Milky Way, Snickers, Twix, and Skittles this year.

According to the most recent inflation report, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, treat buyers will be paying 13.1 percent more than last year.  So, we won’t be buying as much as we have, in the past.

It’s the largest yearly jump in candy prices the service has ever recorded.

Experts say the bump is driven by major increases in the prices of sugar and flour.

Americans are expected to spend about 3.1 billion dollars on candy this season.

