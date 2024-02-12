What’s our Favorite Cheesy Line from a Movie? THIS.

A Daiya survey of 2,000 Americans found that a sentence from the movie Jerry Maguire, “you had me at hello,” is the nation’s favorite cheesy movie line.

Kenny Chesney turned it into a hit song, and that’s the name of it.

“I want the fairytale” from Pretty Woman, and “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you,” from Pocahontas, also made the top five.

63% of respondents said they were more likely to remember cheesy lines than more serious ones.

Speaking of cheese, 39% say their favorite person to share a cheesy meal and movie with is their partner.

