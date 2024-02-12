98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What’s our Favorite Cheesy Line from a Movie? THIS.

February 12, 2024 11:00AM CST
Share
What’s our Favorite Cheesy Line from a Movie? THIS.
High quality image of Film Reel.
These Are America’s Favorite Cheesy Movie Lines

A Daiya survey of 2,000 Americans found that a sentence from the movie Jerry Maguire, “you had me at hello,” is the nation’s favorite cheesy movie line.

Kenny Chesney turned it into a hit song, and that’s the name of it.

I want the fairytale” from Pretty Woman, and “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you,” from Pocahontas, also made the top five.

63% of respondents said they were more likely to remember cheesy lines than more serious ones.

Speaking of cheese, 39% say their favorite person to share a cheesy meal and movie with is their partner.

(Nibble a little more, here:  swnsdigital)

More about:
#Cheesy
#IWantTheFairyTale
#JerryMcGuire
#KennyChesney
#MovieLines
#Pocahontas
#PrettyWoman
#SWSNSDigital
#YouHadMeAtHello

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
4

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?

Recent Posts