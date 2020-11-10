Unscripted Shows on CBS Now Have to Be 50% Non-White

CBS says that from now on, all its unscripted shows must have casts that are at least 50% non-white. That includes “Survivor”, “Big Brother”, and “Love Island”. They’re also increasing diversity behind the scenes.
CBS is taking a big step toward diversity. From here on out, all of its unscripted shows have to have casts that are 50% NON-WHITE.
That includes “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” and “Love Island.”
Also, CBS will commit at least 25% of its annual unscripted budget to projects created or co-created by minorities . . . and they want at least 40% representation in writers’ rooms.
The network says, quote, “The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling.”
Check out more, here: (TMZ)