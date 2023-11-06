Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets!

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after people reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken. The issue was discovered after people reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken nuggets, with one person reporting a minor injury to their mouth after eating a nugget. The bags have the establishment number “P-7211” on the back and were shipped to distributors in nine states, including Michigan. Consumers who have purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. There have been no additional reports of illness or injury.