Tyler Hubbard has released his new single “Back Then Right Now” via EMI Records Nashville. The track was co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, and follows back-to-back No. 1 singles “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country.” The song is an ode to living wild and free, embracing life’s simplicity and memory-making moments. Hubbard is currently on tour, with upcoming sold-out Canadian shows and additional West Coast shows.