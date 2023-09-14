98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tyler Hubbard has released his new single

September 14, 2023 9:00AM CDT
(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for “BRELAND & Friends” )

Tyler Hubbard has released his new single “Back Then Right Now” via EMI Records Nashville. The track was co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, and follows back-to-back No. 1 singles “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country.” The song is an ode to living wild and free, embracing life’s simplicity and memory-making moments. Hubbard is currently on tour, with upcoming sold-out Canadian shows and additional West Coast shows.

