Two out of Three Parents Feel Lonely, Isolated, Post Pandemic – Mostly Moms
The demands of family are leading to parents burning out, according to a small survey recently conducted by The Ohio State University.
According to a poll of 250 parents, 66% experience feelings of loneliness and isolation, the poll revealed, with moms feeling it more commonly than dads.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents say they “frequently or sometimes” have no support raising their kids.
Sixty-two percent of those polled felt “burned out” by being a parent. If you’re raising a family and feel the need to get away and reconnect with grown-ups, you’re certainly not alone.
In fact, nearly 80% of those polled say they would value a day to get away, and reconnect with other parents in their same situation — outside of work and home.
The findings dovetail with those from a 2021 study published by the National Institutes of Health. It concluded “parental loneliness has direct and intergenerational impacts on parent and child mental health.”