Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks LiveStream: Social Media Throws Some Shade

Blowing smoke? Some “fans” made it clear on social media that they disliked Trisha Yearwood‘s livestream performance, Friday night, from Nashville.

Yearwood sang “She’s in Love With the Boy” during her husband Garth Brooks‘ bar launch on Friday (November 24). She and Garth performed from “Friends in Low Places” (FiLP) – the first live show from their new bar-venue. It was livestreamed on Amazon after the Dolphins-Jets Black Friday game.

Her spouse praised her performance; but some on social media called it “off key,” and unusual, for the Grammy Award-winning vocalist.

There may have been technical problems, since it was the first show from FiLP.

Another described Yearwood as “yelling her lyrics,” more than singing.

One fan worried if Yearwood was sick: “Trisha Yearwood may have a cold tonight. Excellent voice; she shines tonight.”

It should be noted that there have been a few country music performers, who have appeared to not be feeling well, lately, just like the rest of us. At the CMA Awards, viewers were a bit concerned to see Wynonna Judd clutch Jelly Roll‘s arm for a whole song-performance. She later took to social media to explain that she was “nervous.”

Many stars are attempting dramatic weight loss, lately, as well.

What did you think of their performances, at the opening?