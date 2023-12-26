Travis Kelce Shows Support for ‘Couple Name’ with Taylor Swift & Picks Fave

Remember when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were called “Brangelina“? That’s a “couple name,” now.

And, apparently, NFL star Travis Kelce has a “couple name” preference for referring to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Although “Traylor” and “Tayvis” have been circulating on social media, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears to have approved of “Swelce,” and he’s serious.

Kelce’s NFL team released an autographed jersey with his number, 87, on Saturday, December 23. Instead of his surname, the shirt had on it, “Swelce.”

So, what do Kelce and Swift call each other? In November, the football star lovingly called the Grammy winner “Tay” on his “New Heights” podcast, with his brother, who is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce. Swift shouted, “Come on, Trav,” during Kelce’s December third game, against the Packers.

Swift wore a “Trav” friendship bracelet in Kansas City, in December, to confirm her pet moniker for Kelce.

Do you and your partner have a couple name? What is it?